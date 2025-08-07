Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 20:01 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based company, for approximately $3.9 million. The sale includes the site, some contracts, and mining equipment, but excludes the existing managed mining machines and nearby storage. Greenidge is selling the assets due to financial pressures caused by increased debt in 2021 and Trump's latest tariffs. The transaction is expected to close by September 16th.