U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: Paras Malik will lead the U.S. Treasury’s AI-related work

Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 19:36

PANews reported on August 7 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said Paras Malik is leading the Treasury Department's AI efforts. He also stated that the trade agreement is essentially complete, and tariff revenue in 2026 could exceed $300 billion.

