WLFI gears up to launch its USD1 stablecoin rewards program, here’s how to earn points

The WLFI project is preparing to launch a new loyalty program for USD1 stablecoin holders that will involve selected partners and a points system. Here’s how holders can earn points.

Users can earn points by holding, trading, staking and using USD1 as well as other means.

According to a recent post by World Liberty Financial, the program will launch with a selected group of partners that the project will team up with from the crypto exchange space. Although the project has yet to unveil the launch date for its rewards program, it has revealed hints for holders who are interested in it.

“USD1 Points Program is coming! We’re preparing to launch a new loyalty program built exclusively for USD1 — starting with selected partners,” wrote the project in its post.

WLFI explained that the loyalty rewards program will be exclusive to holders of USD1 and will function similarly to loyalty programs deployed by major brands in the United States, such as airline miles and hotel points earned through reservations and flights.

“We’re bringing a similar model to crypto to reward our esteemed users,” said the project.

The aim of the program is to provide direct incentives for USD1 holders to encourage adoption in the WLFI ecosystem. The USD1 Points Program drives users to utilize the USD1 stablecoin in order to earn points through specific crypto exchange partners.

How to earn points for WLFI’s reward program

The USD1 Points Program allows eligible users to earn rewards by participating in a range of activities across partner platforms.

Each crypto exchange partner will inform users of the specific eligibility criteria and full details on earning points once the program is launched. Though, for now, the project has revealed only details of what users can expect from the program.

Initially, USD1 holders will be able to earn points by trading USD1 pairs on selected partner exchanges and by maintaining USD1 in their balances.

Additionally, users will also be able to earn points by staking USD1 to earn yield on eligible platforms. Users can also earn reward points by utilizing USD1 in approved DeFi protocols. Furthermore, once the WLFI mobile app has been launched, holders can earn points by engaging with features on the app.

Details about how points are calculated and awarded will vary depending on the platform, and full guidelines will be announced soon by both WLFI and partner platforms.