2025/08/07 SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault

PANews reported on August 7th that SharpLink (SBET) announced the completion of a $200 million private placement at $19.50 per share, led by four global institutional investors. This round of funding will be used to expand its Ethereum (ETH) vault, which is expected to exceed $2 billion once fully deployed. SharpLink stated that its core strategy is to accumulate ETH, stake ETH, and increase ETH holdings per share, with the goal of establishing Ethereum as a global financial infrastructure and capturing its growth dividends.