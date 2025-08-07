SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault

PANews reported on August 7th that SharpLink (SBET) announced the completion of a $200 million private placement at $19.50 per share, led by four global institutional investors. This round of funding will be used to expand its Ethereum (ETH) vault, which is expected to exceed $2 billion once fully deployed. SharpLink stated that its core strategy is to accumulate ETH, stake ETH, and increase ETH holdings per share, with the goal of establishing Ethereum as a global financial infrastructure and capturing its growth dividends.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.