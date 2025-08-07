A certain ETH short whale's 70,000 ETH short position has been liquidated, and currently there are 25,000 ETH short positions remaining Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 19:43 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that according to Yu Jin, a well-known ETH short whale (with a historical win rate of 75%) had his 70,000 ETH short position liquidated. He implemented multiple stop-loss orders to reduce his position, leaving him with a remaining short position of 25,000 ETH (approximately $95.56 million). The latest liquidation price was $3,876. He lost all his profits from his last two ETH short positions, resulting in a loss of $8.14 million in principal.

