ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Crypto could soon get access to the $1.25 trillion held in U.S. 401(k) retirement accounts.Crypto could soon get access to the $1.25 trillion held in U.S. 401(k) retirement accounts.

Crypto set for 401(k) access as Trump executive order looms

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:55
Sidekick
K$0.004525-2.01%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.449-2.38%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1068+1.13%

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to allow private equity, real estate, and crypto into 401(k) retirement accounts.

Summary
  • Bloomberg reports that Trump’s 401(k) executive order is imminent
  • Order would allow crypto, private equity, and real estate in retirement accounts
  • Crypto could have access to $12.5 trillion held in 401(k) accounts

Crypto assets could soon tap into the $12.5 trillion retirement market. On Thursday, August 7, President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order allowing crypto, among other alternative assets, in 401(k) accounts, according to Bloomberg.

Specifically, Trump will direct the Department of Labor to reevaluate its guidance on how the Employee Retirement Income Security Act applies to alternative assets, including real estate, gold, private equity, and digital assets.

The order also instructs the Labor Department to clarify its position on fiduciary responsibilities when managing funds that include these assets. Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer and other top officials will assess whether new rule changes are necessary.

According to officials in Washington, the executive order aims to ease legal concerns around including alternative assets in retirement plans. These plans have historically favored public stocks and bonds while excluding more illiquid or volatile investments to protect retirees.

Bitcoin could soon be part of retirement accounts

Enabling alternative assets in retirement accounts is big news for crypto. This is especially true for Bitcoin (BTC), which is already popular as a corporate treasury asset. If even a tiny percentage of 401(k) holdings are allocated to Bitcoin, this would have a major effect on demand.

Talks about this shift have circulated in Washington for months. On July 17, the Financial Times that the White House was preparing to issue an executive order to expand retirement account access to alternative investments.

Trump took an initial step in this direction during his first term, when the Labor Department clarified that private equity could be included in retirement plans. That guidance was later reversed under President Joe Biden.

Market Opportunity
Sidekick Logo
Sidekick Price(K)
$0.004525
$0.004525$0.004525
+0.24%
USD
Sidekick (K) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05
South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

TLDR: FSC discussed payment suspension during the November meeting to freeze accounts before formal prosecution begins. The stock market model froze 75 accounts
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 06:54

Trending News

More

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

USCB Financial To Report Q4 2025 Results, Host Investor Call

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,574.60
$92,574.60$92,574.60

-1.14%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,250.88
$3,250.88$3,250.88

-0.65%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2613
$2.2613$2.2613

-3.75%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.19
$139.19$139.19

-1.70%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14761
$0.14761$0.14761

-1.59%