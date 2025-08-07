JPMorgan launches on-chain repo solution based on Kinexys blockchain Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 21:05 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that JPMorgan (JPMorgan Chase) has launched an on-chain intraday repo (repo) solution based on its proprietary Kinexys blockchain network. This tool allows traders to exchange cash for securities on the HQLAx platform through JPMorgan's blockchain deposit accounts, achieving minute-by-minute settlement. Developed with the collaboration of HQLA-X and Ownera, the product has already achieved daily trading volumes exceeding $1 billion. The platform also supports multiple trading venues and collateral sources, with the potential for future expansion to include digital cash instruments such as stablecoins and central bank digital currencies.