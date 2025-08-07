US cryptocurrency stocks rose, with Coinbase up more than 3%. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 21:35 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that the U.S. cryptocurrency sector rose, with Coinbase (COIN.O) up more than 3%, Bitfarm up nearly 4%, and Hut 8 up nearly 5%. White House officials said Trump will sign an order to pave the way for alternative assets in 401(k).

