Plasma and Aave jointly launch the first on-chain fund designed specifically for institutions Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 22:10 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that Plasma and Aave will collaborate to launch the first on-chain fund for a new global financial system dedicated to institutions. The fund aims to leverage Aave's scalable real-income capabilities and the Plasma platform to jointly incentivize fintech companies and institutions to bring their core services on-chain, driving billions of users into on-chain finance.

Market Opportunity AaveToken Price (AAVE) $172.29 $172.29 $172.29 -0.30% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD AaveToken (AAVE) Live Price Chart Buy AAVE Now