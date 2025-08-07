Plasma and Aave jointly launch the first on-chain fund designed specifically for institutions

PANews reported on August 7th that Plasma and Aave will collaborate to launch the first on-chain fund for a new global financial system dedicated to institutions. The fund aims to leverage Aave's scalable real-income capabilities and the Plasma platform to jointly incentivize fintech companies and institutions to bring their core services on-chain, driving billions of users into on-chain finance.
