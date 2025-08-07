Ripple to acquire stablecoin payment platform Rail for $200m

Ripple has agreed to acquire Toronto-based stablecoin payments firm Rail in a deal worth $200 million.

The acquisition will be key to Ripple’s expansion in the stablecoin payments market.

Ripple, the company behind the XRP (XRP) cryptocurrency token and stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD), announced its acquisition of Rail on Thursday, Aug. 7, noting in a press release that the deal will bolster the company’s stablecoin payments solution.

Per details Ripple shared in the announcement, the $200 million deal for Rail is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

With this move, Ripple will gain access to Rail’s infrastructure, including virtual accounts, a banking partner network, and automated back-office support, aimed at strengthening its position in the $36 billion global B2B stablecoin market.

Ripple’s stablecoin play

Other key benefits of Ripple and Rail’s integration via the acquisition will include comprehensive stablecoin pay-ins and pay-outs across key corridors, with customers not required to hold cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets.

Customers will also have access to third-party payments and internal treasury flows. The companies will offer support for multiple digital assets, including XRP and RLUSD.

Ripple plans to tap into Rail, not just to streamline its operations and expand reach, but have a significant say in the B2B stablecoin payments sector.

Rail’s acquisition adds to a number of key deals Ripple has struck in recent years, notable among them the $1.25 billion deal for multi-asset prime broker Hidden Road announced in April. To date, the company has splashed more than $3 billion on acquisitions and strategic investments.

This latest venture comes as the United States takes a major step in stablecoin regulation with the GENIUS Act. Ripple itself has applied for a national banking license. Meanwhile, the company’s RLUSD stablecoin has grown into a $612 million market cap token.