Bitwise Research Director: If crypto assets are included in 401(k)s, they could attract up to $800 billion in inflows Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 23:44 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise, published a paper stating that if crypto assets comprise 1% to 10% of total 401(k) retirement account assets, the corresponding potential inflow would be $80 billion to $800 billion. Bitwise data shows that as of the second quarter of 2024, total assets in US 401(k) plans will approach $8 trillion.

Market Opportunity Sidekick Price (K) $0.004523 $0.004523 $0.004523 +0.19% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Sidekick (K) Live Price Chart Buy K Now