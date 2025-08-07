Bitwise Research Director: If crypto assets are included in 401(k)s, they could attract up to $800 billion in inflows

PANews reported on August 7th that Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise, published a paper stating that if crypto assets comprise 1% to 10% of total 401(k) retirement account assets, the corresponding potential inflow would be $80 billion to $800 billion. Bitwise data shows that as of the second quarter of 2024, total assets in US 401(k) plans will approach $8 trillion.
