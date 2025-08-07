Oblong, a publicly listed company, announced that it has staked $8 million in Bittensor (TAO) tokens.

PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed company Oblong announced it has pledged all of its $8 million worth of Bittensor (TAO) tokens to support network operations and incentivize AI innovators. Since June, Oblong has shifted to a "decentralized AI treasury" strategy, focusing on accumulating TAO. The company previously raised $7.5 million through a share subscription to advance this strategy. In addition to Oblong, companies such as xTAO and TAO Synergies have also recently purchased and held significant amounts of TAO. The current Bittensor token price is $354.67, with a total market capitalization of approximately $3.4 billion.
