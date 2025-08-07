USDC Treasury issues an additional 100 million USDC on the Ethereum chain Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 23:58 Share

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just issued an additional 100 million USDC (approximately US$99.98 million) on the Ethereum chain.

