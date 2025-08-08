BitcoinFi clears $10b in TVL as lending, staking gain real-world traction: Maestro

The latest data from Maestro suggests Bitcoin’s financial stack is maturing quickly. With $7.39 billion already staked and another $3.32 billion in restaking, the narrative of passive HODLing is steadily being replaced by active, on-chain capital deployment.

Summary BitcoinFi protocols surpass $10b in total value locked, with $7.39b in staking and $3.32b in restaking, according to Maestro’s H1 2025 report.

Platforms like Babylon, Liquidium, and Stacks are leading adoption across staking, lending, and L2 programmability.

According to Maestro’s State of BitcoinFi report shared with crypto.news on August 7, the BitcoinFi ecosystem has surpassed $10 billion in total value locked, driven primarily by staking and lending protocols.

The report, based on protocol-level data and market analysis from H1 2025, was compiled in collaboration with BitcoinFi Accelerator, marking the first comprehensive analysis of Bitcoin’s (BTC) transition from a static store of value to a dynamic financial network.

It identifies $7.39 billion in BTC staked across yield-bearing platforms and an additional $3.32 billion engaged in restaking strategies, with Babylon, Liquidium, and Stacks emerging as early leaders in their respective niches.

Bitcoin’s on-chain financial layer takes shape

According to Maestro’s report, Babylon leads the staking race with $4.79 billion in TVL, but innovators like Solv, Lombard, and CoreDAO are pushing boundaries with liquid staking tokens and dual-token models that enhance capital efficiency. Meanwhile, Liquidium has carved out an early lead in Bitcoin-native lending, processing over $500 million in volume as demand for BTC-backed loans grows.

This shift is being accelerated by Bitcoin’s growing programmability layer. Scaling solutions, once dismissed as speculative experiments, now hold $5.52 billion in TVL—a clear signal that developers and users are embracing Bitcoin layer-2s for smart contracts and asset issuance without sacrificing self-custody. Stacks, in particular, has emerged as a standout, more than doubling its TVL in Q2 with approximately 2,000 BTC added.

Beyond DeFi, Bitcoin’s metaprotocols are quietly reshaping network activity. Maestro said in the report that Runes, Ordinals, and BRC-20s accounted for 40.6% of all Bitcoin transactions in H1 2025, with BRC-20 daily volume reaching $128 million.

Ordinals, after a slump in 2024, have staged a strong comeback, surpassing 80 million inscriptions and generating $681 million in fees. Even Runes, despite a late 2024 decline, saw renewed interest in early 2025, suggesting that Bitcoin’s cultural and financial use cases are expanding in tandem.

Stablecoins, long considered Ethereum’s domain, are also gaining ground in BitcoinFi. With $860 million in TVL, a 42.3% quarterly increase, projects like Avalon’s USDa are demonstrating that Bitcoin-native stablecoins can thrive, particularly when paired with high-yield offerings. This growth reflects a broader trend: Bitcoin is no longer just a base layer for settlements but a full-stack financial ecosystem.

Meanwhile, venture capital is taking notice. After a lull in funding, BitcoinFi startups raised $175 million across 32 deals in H1 2025, with 20 of those rounds targeting DeFi, custody, or consumer apps rather than pure infrastructure, Maestro said.