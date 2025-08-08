ExchangeDEX+
Animoca Brands is teaming up with Provenance Blockchain Labs to develop a new vault marketplace for tokenized real-world assets dubbed NUVA. In an announcement, Animoca Brands and ProvLabs said NUVA will connect real-world asset issuers with investors. Built on the…Animoca Brands is teaming up with Provenance Blockchain Labs to develop a new vault marketplace for tokenized real-world assets dubbed NUVA. In an announcement, Animoca Brands and ProvLabs said NUVA will connect real-world asset issuers with investors. Built on the…

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs partner to develop a RWA vault marketplace

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/08 02:11
Animoca Brands is teaming up with Provenance Blockchain Labs to develop a new vault marketplace for tokenized real-world assets dubbed NUVA.

Summary
  • Animoca Brands and ProvLabs plan to launch the real-world assets vault marketplace NUVA in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • The RWA market is expected to reach $30 trillion by 2030.
  • NUVA will initially offer two vaults on stablecoins and fixed interest loan product.

In an announcement, Animoca Brands and ProvLabs said NUVA will connect real-world asset issuers with investors. Built on the Provenance Blockchain, the marketplace will offer a unified, chain-agnostic set of vaults from top issuers across the ecosystem, enabling investors to access yield strategies.

NUVA aims to give tokenized asset issuers a broader reach. Industry experts expect the fast-growing market for tokenized real-world assets to expand to $30 trillion by 2030.

While this is the case, Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, says today’s market is fragmented across chains and marketplaces. This is limiting the potential adoption and impact of the tokenization trend, he added.

Q4, 2025 launch

NUVA will initially support two vaults: one for the yield stablecoin YLDS and another for the fixed interest rate home equity loan product HELOCs. The nuYLDS and nuHELOCs vaults will be backed by Figure Technologies and are expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2025.

According to Animoca Brands, NUVA will issue a native token to support governance, staking, and other functions within the ecosystem.

Moca Network, the digital identity infrastructure by Animoca Brands, joined forces with layer 1 real-world asset platform Plume. The strategic collaboration aims to bring institutional-grade yield and staking opportunities to more than 700 million addressable users.

