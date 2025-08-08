Fundamental Global plans to issue up to $5 billion in securities to buy more Ethereum

PANews reported on August 8th that Coincentral has reported that Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global Inc. (FGF) has filed an S-3 registration statement with the US SEC, proposing a securities offering of up to $5 billion. The majority of the proceeds will be used to purchase Ethereum, with the remainder to support the company's operations. FGF plans to issue securities in phases, with the ability to flexibly adjust the size, pricing, and terms based on future developments.

The prospectus filed this time consists of a base prospectus and an at-the-market (ATM) prospectus for the proposed offering of up to $4 billion of common stock. These offerings will be made pursuant to a new agreement with ThinkEquity, LLC. The company may sell shares in installments or tranches based on market dynamics. If no shares are sold under the ATM agreement, the full $5 billion offering may be made through other channels. All sales will be subject to U.S. SEC guidelines and will be subject to current market capitalization thresholds.