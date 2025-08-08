Trump Nominates Pro-Crypto Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board Seat

PANews reported on August 8th that The Block has announced that US President Trump has nominated pro-cryptocurrency economist Stephen Miran to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran, currently chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, has proposed streamlining cryptocurrency regulation. The board seat was previously held by Adriana Kugler, who announced her resignation last week. Miran will fill the vacancy and serve until January 31, 2026. Miran, a former senior strategist at the investment firm Hudson Bay, has also worked at the US Treasury and Fidelity Investments. It's worth noting that Trump has publicly clashed with Federal Reserve Chairman Powell over interest rates in recent weeks, and Miran has criticized Powell.