A trader's ETH short position has turned from a profit of $14 million to a loss of $7 million

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/08 08:43
Ethereum
PANews reported on August 8th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a trader held onto a recent 15x leveraged ETH short position, which had a potential profit of $14 million. As ETH prices skyrocketed, the position went from a $14 million profit to a $7 million loss, ultimately resulting in an actual loss of $11 million.

