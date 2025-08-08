Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, has increased its ETH holdings again, bringing its holdings to 568,000 ETH.

PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has reported that the listed Sharplink Gaming address has received a total of 21,959 ETH (approximately $83.96 million) to date. Since SharpLink (SBET) began accumulating ETH using a micro-strategy model in early June, it has accumulated a total of 568,000 ETH, currently valued at $2.215 billion, with a floating profit of $433 million.
