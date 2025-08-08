Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whale @AguilaTrades continued to increase his position through TWAP after opening a long position yesterday afternoon. His long position is now worth $223 million. The trader had previously increased his position to $400 million five times before experiencing losses.
Its current holdings have a floating profit of US$4.76 million:
- Long 1,277 BTC at 40x leverage, valued at $150 million, with an opening price of $115,968 and a liquidation price of $112,932.
- 25x leverage long 18,833 ETH, worth US$73.64 million, opening price US$3,774, liquidation price US$3,600.
