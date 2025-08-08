Story Foundation and Hangzhou Cultural Exchange Center jointly launched the first RWA compliance project in the cultural communication field in mainland China

PANews reported on August 8th that Story Foundation has partnered with the Hangzhou Cultural Property Exchange and Starbase to officially launch China's first advertising-related RWA compliance project, creating a new three-party collaboration model led by state-owned enterprises, operated by a compliance platform, and supported by Web3 technology.
With the help of Story's innovative on-chain full-process traceability and ownership confirmation mechanism, the project provides a compliant and standardized demonstration case for the digital transformation of traditional non-standard assets in China.
This collaboration marks a significant progress in Story's IP compliance ecosystem development in the Asian market, and also opens up a new path for the subsequent listing of cultural assets on the blockchain.