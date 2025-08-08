A high-win ETH band whale has begun to take profits, setting a sell order for 5,000 WETH and selling 4,000.

PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the four ETH band operations since June 20 have maintained a 100% winning rate - the whale 0x54d...e6029 has begun to take profits!
This address purchased 5,267.31 ETH in a single transaction on July 28th at an average price of $3,797. It has currently placed a sell order on Cowswap for 5,000 WETH at a range price of $3,855-3,925, and has successfully sold 4,000 WETH. If all orders are filled, the total profit is expected to reach $490,000.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.