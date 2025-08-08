ResearchHub Foundation proposes to introduce RSC token destruction mechanism

PANews reported on August 8th that the ResearchHub Foundation, the DeSci project, announced on the X platform that a new governance proposal (RIP-23) will introduce a burn mechanism for RSC tokens. If approved, 100% of the transaction fees collected by the ResearchHub Foundation will be automatically burned weekly. Full details will be announced soon on Snapshot.
