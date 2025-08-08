Animoca Brands and Standard Chartered Bank jointly established Anchorpoint to apply for a Hong Kong stablecoin issuance license

PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands has officially established a joint venture in Hong Kong, Anchorpoint Financial Limited, with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and Hong Kong Telecom (HKT). The joint venture aims to establish a business model focused on issuing and promoting licensed stablecoins. Anchorpoint has formally expressed its intention to apply for a stablecoin issuer license with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, with the enactment of the Stablecoin Ordinance on August 1, 2025.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.