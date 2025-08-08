Alliance Resource Partners increased its holdings by 28.84 BTC in Q2, bringing its total holdings to 541.39. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 10:45 Share

PANews reported on August 8 that according to NLNico, Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), a coal mining company listed on the Nasdaq, increased its holdings by 28.84 BTC in the second quarter, totaling 541.39 BTC as of June 30, 2025.

Market Opportunity Bitcoin Price (BTC) $92,542.1 $92,542.1 $92,542.1 -1.18% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart Buy BTC Now