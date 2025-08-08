A trader sold another 1,451 ETH to obtain 5.53 million USDC and deposited it in Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 11:53 Share

According to PANews on August 8th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, trader 0xcB92 sold another 1,451 ETH in the past 18 hours, obtaining 5.53 million USDC, which he deposited into Hyperliquid to avoid liquidation. The latest liquidation price is $4,015.86, and the current total loss is $11.62 million.

