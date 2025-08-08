The whale that previously panic-sold 5504 ETH bought back 3358 ETH at a higher price Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 12:57 Share

PANews reported on August 8 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, two days ago, the giant whale 0x46DB panic-sold 5,504 ETH (US$19.81 million) when the market fell, with an average selling price of US$3,599. Now as ETH rebounded, the whale bought back 3,358 ETH (US$12.85 million) at a higher price of US$3,828.

Market Opportunity Ethereum Price (ETH) $3,248.68 -0.72% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD