A certain whale/institution has hoarded over 170,000 ETH in the past four days, worth approximately $670 million.

PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale/institution has accumulated 171,015 ETH (worth $670 million) through six addresses over the past four days. In the past hour alone, 23,424 ETH (worth $91.65 million) were received.
They used the 0x0c3...40e address to create wallets through BitGo, then purchased and received ETH from institutional platforms such as FalconX, Galaxy Digital, and BitGo. Currently, six wallets have been created, receiving a total of 171,015 ETH (US$670 million) at an average price of US$3,669.
