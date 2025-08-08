Ethereum Foundation Executive Director: More attention should be paid to any potential delays in the Fusaka upgrade Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 13:43 Share

PANews reported on August 8 that Tomasz K. Stańczak, Executive Director of the Ethereum Foundation, wrote on the X platform: "The Glamsterdam upgrade (Q1/Q2 2026) may receive some attention, but at the same time we should pay more attention to any potential delays to the Fusaka upgrade (Q4 2025). As I have said many times, if we cannot achieve the level of coordination that consistently delivers on time, then talking about Ethereum's roadmap and vision is meaningless. I know some very talented people are working hard to solve the problems that led the team to propose changing the date. I hope to see general agreement that the timeline is very important."

