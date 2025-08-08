Web3-focused C1 Fund went public on the US stock market, with China Renaissance serving as the sole underwriter in Asia.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to official news, recently, Huaxing Capital, as the only underwriter in Asia, assisted C1 Fund (CFND), the first closed-end fund in the Web3 industry focusing on primary market investment in the industry, to successfully complete its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

C1 Fund, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a private investment firm focused on Web3 and digital asset services. In this initial public offering (IPO), C1 Fund is offering 6,000,000 shares globally at a price of $10 per share, raising approximately $60 million. The fund plans to invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity and equity-linked securities of companies primarily engaged in Web3 and digital asset services and technology. The fund intends to achieve its investment objective through investments in a portfolio of 30 digital asset services and technology companies identified by the fund.