10x Research: The market faces multiple challenges, and the sustainability of Bitcoin and Ethereum's rebound is questionable. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 15:16

PANews reported on August 8 that according to the latest report from 10x Research, the current market faces challenges of compressed volatility, seasonal weakness and a lack of macro drivers, which casts doubt on the sustainability of this rebound. Trump's recent move to expand cryptocurrency access in 401(k) accounts and boost gold's popularity could shift market sentiment, but the market reaction has been muted. Meanwhile, while Ethereum has seen record address activity and price gains, these gains are driven more by narrative than fundamentals. Both assets are at key technical boundaries, potentially leading to either accelerated or significant stagnation in momentum.