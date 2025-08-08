Sygnum announces SUI custody, trading, staking and other services for institutional users

PANews reported on August 8 that digital asset bank Sygnum announced that it will provide custody, trading and lending solutions for SUI, further expanding the access of professional and institutional investors to the Sui ecosystem.
In July this year, Sygnum became the first Swiss bank to fully integrate SUI into its regulated banking platform, providing services including custody, spot and derivatives trading, staking and SUI mortgage loans.
According to previous news, Swiss crypto bank AMINA launched the first SUI token trading and custody services, and plans to provide SUI staking services .
