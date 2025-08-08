ExchangeDEX+
MyStonks Completes U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) Registration, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Securities Compliance

Author: PANews
2025/08/08
On August 8, 2025, MyStonks announced the completion of its U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) filing, securing the legal right to issue security tokens to accredited investors in the United States. This milestone not only establishes a foundation for compliance in key areas such as product design, information disclosure, investor eligibility screening, and asset custody, but also signals the entry of digital securities into the era of large-scale application.

Security token issuance utilizes blockchain technology to digitize and securitize real-world assets, subject to stricter securities regulations than standard tokens. MyStonks' filing involved multiple steps, including the drafting of a private placement prospectus, compliance and financial audits, the establishment of an identity verification system, and an on-chain asset custody mechanism, ensuring the token issuance complies with US securities laws and meets the SEC's high standards. This multi-month effort, involving millions of dollars in compliance investment, demonstrates MyStonks' deep understanding of compliance and unwavering commitment to execution.

The STO market was once sluggish due to a lack of mature on-chain custody and compliant trading technologies. The main obstacle was the inability to achieve authentic asset custody and secure, compliant transactions, leading to significant legal risks and a lack of market confidence. MyStonks effectively addresses these bottlenecks through innovative on-chain asset custody solutions and real-time matching technology, significantly improving the compliance, trading transparency, and liquidity of security tokens. As a result, STOs have not only moved from theoretical and small-scale pilots to substantial adoption, but are also driving the widespread adoption and revitalization of digital securities, satisfying the market's robust demand for high-quality digital assets.

Unlike many platforms of the same era, which were still in the approval and exploratory stages, MyStonks was the first to complete STO filing and obtain MSB financial services certification from FinCEN, laying a solid foundation for compliant financial services in the US market. This first-mover advantage ensures its leading position in the global security token issuance and trading space, providing a solid foundation for subsequent product innovation and cross-regional expansion.

MyStonks plans to establish a local New York team in the fourth quarter of 2025 to strengthen compliance and operational capabilities, actively engage with regulators, and enhance service levels for the US market. Simultaneously, the platform will advance regulatory compliance applications in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, building a global digital securities ecosystem. With compliance at its core, the platform will leverage blockchain technology innovation to build a closed-loop digital securities infrastructure encompassing issuance, custody, trading, and circulation.

This STO filing not only demonstrates MyStonks' compliance strength but also highlights its strategic vision of using technology to drive compliance innovation. The platform integrates blockchain transparency with smart contracts to automatically enforce compliance rules, creating a secure and efficient environment for securities issuance and trading. This will propel security tokens from concept to scale, and help the global capital market enter a new era of openness, transparency, and decentralization.

