When Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin confessed on social media that, due to exorbitant hotel laundry service fees, he opts to wash his own underwear by hand—he simultaneously declared that “pragmatism is wrong”—decrying the drudgery, and irony, of servicing oneself in an environment predicated on the opposite.

It’s a quirky juxtaposition from a billionaire founder: a seemingly trivial domestic admission entwined with a philosophical jab at pragmatism, an American-born doctrine that attaches truth to whatever works in practice.

For the uninitiated, pragmatism’s roots stretch back to the late nineteenth century, flourishing under the pens of Charles Sanders Peirce, William James, and John Dewey. Their core claim is that the practical effects of an idea are what matter most. A belief, for a pragmatist, is only as good and as “true” as it is useful in guiding action. This theory, while adaptable and influential, has drawn criticism for being overly relativistic and, at worst, reducing truth to little more than subjective utility. Philosophers like Bertrand Russell accused William James of enabling conflicting beliefs to both count as “true” if each serves someone’s purpose, thus blurring the line between real insight and convenient self-delusion.

Buterin’s public rejection of pragmatism hints at a broader discomfort: perhaps the richest forms of life and innovation spring not from the lowest-common-denominator of what’s merely “practical,” but from striving for something irrational, idealistic, or just plain weird—even down to one’s laundry habits. Ironically, the admission of his hand-washed underwear fits neatly into a tradition of affluent individuals eschewing pragmatic expectations. Anyone who has stayed in a luxury hotel without enough clean underwear knows the dilemma: pay the exorbitant hotel laundry fee, or improvise with a DIY wash? I, for one, often choose the latter.

There are numerous other examples of frugal billionaires, myself not included. Take Warren Buffett, whose legendary frugality is well documented. Despite his enormous wealth, he still resides in the modest Omaha home he bought in 1958 and is known for driving simple cars, eating McDonald’s breakfasts, and sticking to classic, affordable clothing. These aren’t just money-saving tactics—they’re personal quirks elevated to life strategies.

The billionaire crowd boasts an array of similarly eccentric, un-pragmatic habits. Amancio Ortega, founder of Zara, famously eats the same simple breakfast and lunch each day, and shuns luxury offices for a nondescript workspace. Ingvar Kamprad, the late IKEA founder, drove a decades-old Volvo and regularly took public transportation. Pop icon Lady Gaga, despite her fortune, has posted on social media about using coupons to buy groceries. Mark Zuckerberg has been seen flying economy class and choosing basic T-shirts over designer brands.

In even more outlandish territory, stories abound of CEOs buying entire hotels to avoid checking out, or billionaires keeping fridges full of sushi for late-night cravings rather than splurging on private chefs or fancy restaurants. Such tales reveal not just thrift or oddity, but a willful separation from the utilitarianism that guides most people’s spending.

So what does Buterin’s underwear revelation and his critique of pragmatism teach us? If pragmatism is a tool for navigating reality’s tides, the world’s wealthiest seem intent on steering their own course, no matter how peculiar. Like a shipbuilder who waxes his own decks even after conquering the seas, true mastery comes not from strictly doing what “works,” but sometimes from doing what makes no sense to anyone else.

The lesson? Many of us have been there before: down bad in a 1-5 star hotel, hand bombing underwear. Down the drain is what little dignity we had left. Yet, while such authenticity may look absurd on the surface, it’s the undertow that can lift us above mere utility—and sometimes, apparently, above the washing machine.