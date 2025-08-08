Canaan Technology produced 89 Bitcoins in July, and held 1,511 Bitcoins at the end of the month. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 18:24 Share

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to PRNewswire, Canaan Inc. disclosed that it produced 89 Bitcoins in July, bringing its total holdings to 1,511 Bitcoins at the end of the month. The company has completed its exit from its mining operations in Kazakhstan and terminated the hosting agreement for a 0.96 EH/s mining rig in South Texas. The rigs are being transferred to a new partner, and approximately 0.50 EH/s are expected to be back online in August. At the end of July, the company's deployed computing power was 7.95 EH/s, its operating computing power was 6.24 EH/s, and its average electricity cost was $0.042 per kWh. The company has officially adopted a long-term Bitcoin holding policy.