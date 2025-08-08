ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
By The DeFi Investor Compiled by Tim, PANews 2025 to date has been a very friendly year for DeFi. Our regulatory environment has shifted from a hostile stance under GaryBy The DeFi Investor Compiled by Tim, PANews 2025 to date has been a very friendly year for DeFi. Our regulatory environment has shifted from a hostile stance under Gary

7 charts reveal the current state of DeFi: Fluid leads the DEX war, and USDe rewrites the stablecoin landscape

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/08 17:50
Instadapp
FLUID$3.047-0.81%
Ethena USDe
USDE$0.9997-0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000531-5.17%

By The DeFi Investor

Compiled by Tim, PANews

2025 to date has been a very friendly year for DeFi.

Our regulatory environment has shifted from a hostile stance under Gary Gensler’s SEC to the crypto-friendly landscape we have today, and by almost every metric, DeFi adoption is increasing.

So I thought it was time to take a closer look at these seven charts on the state of DeFi.

The transaction volume from decentralized exchanges to centralized exchanges is reaching new highs

 Source: The Block

Although the progress is slow, the trend is clear: decentralized exchanges are continuously eroding the market share of centralized exchanges.

In June 2022, perpetual DEX held a mere 0.98% market share in the derivatives sector. Three years later, this figure had grown 11-fold.

Fluid is the fastest growing DEX

 Source: DeFiLlama

It is reported that less than a year after Fluid was launched, its daily trading volume once surpassed Uniswap, the leading DEX on Ethereum.

Fluid DEX V2 is about to launch, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Fluid ultimately wins the DEX war on Ethereum.

In terms of capital efficiency, V2 is expected to be much higher than V1.

Interest-earning stablecoins topped the capital inflow list for the first time

 Source: Artemis

Recently, Ethena's stablecoin USDe surpassed the two major stablecoins USDT and USDC in two-week net inflow for the first time.

Why is this change so important?

USDT and USDC have long led the market in the stablecoin sector, but now crypto-native solutions are emerging to challenge their dominance.

My prediction is that Resolv, Ethena, and Falcon Finance will continue to grow exponentially in the coming months.

Spot Ethereum ETFs Perform Well, But Rally Is Slowing

 Source: Coinglass

After several weeks of continuously breaking the record high for daily inflows, the Ethereum spot ETF recently recorded the largest single-day outflow on record.

The reason may be that some traditional financial giants have already taken profits.

However, if we take a macro view, the past two months have been the best performance period for spot Ethereum ETFs to date.

DeFi is approaching AI’s mind share

 Source: Kaito

For over a year now, AI has been leading in mind share.

But this situation is changing. In the past few months, the attention paid to DeFi has more than tripled. At the same time, the attention paid to meme coins has dropped significantly.

Fundamentals become important again.

Projects with token buyback plans will outperform in 2025

 Source: Dexu AI

This marks the beginning of the market's preference for tokens with solid fundamentals. Protocol subcategories that conducted token buybacks include Hyperliquid, PumpFun, Maple, EtherFi, Kaito, AAVE, and other projects.

Exchange BTC reserves continue to decline

 Source: Crypto Quant

Since February 2024 (shortly after the launch of the first Bitcoin spot ETFs in the United States), exchange BTC reserves have continued to decline, a trend that is exactly the opposite of the previous bull market.

During this cycle, the inflow of funds into Bitcoin ETFs and the purchasing demand generated by crypto asset reserve companies had a huge positive impact on BTC prices.

To sum up, the above are all the data charts to be presented in this issue.

Market Opportunity
Instadapp Logo
Instadapp Price(FLUID)
$3.047
$3.047$3.047
-0.91%
USD
Instadapp (FLUID) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas

Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas

The post Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CES 2026 Unveils Stunning AI Revolution: Nvidia
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 08:17
Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin whale wallets added $300M in August as meme coin frenzy grows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem with supply scarcity and investor hype.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:00

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

MicroStrategy Secures Its Place In The MSCI Index

Strategic Shift Halts ETH/DAI, FLOW/USDT, And MANA/ETH Pairs

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,679.31
$92,679.31$92,679.31

-1.03%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,250.88
$3,250.88$3,250.88

-0.65%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2746
$2.2746$2.2746

-3.18%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.06
$139.06$139.06

-1.79%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14815
$0.14815$0.14815

-1.23%