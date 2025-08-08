PeckShield: CrediX's official X account has been deactivated. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 17:56 Share

PANews reported on August 8 that according to a warning from PeckShield, the official X account (@CrediX_fi) of the money market protocol CrediX has been cancelled. Previously, CrediX suffered a security incident, resulting in a loss of approximately US$4.5 million .