Huaxing Capital responds to Bao Fan's comments: He resigned from all positions in February 2024

PANews reported on August 8th that Huaxing Capital stated that Mr. Bao Fan officially resigned from his positions as Executive Director, Chairman of the Board, CEO, and all related positions on February 2, 2024, and will no longer be involved in the group's daily management and operations. Huaxing Capital declined to comment on his personal life, citing private matters.
