Oride completes the first phase of RWA issuance

PANews reported on August 8th that Oride announced the successful completion of its first issuance of hashrate RWA (Real World Asset), representing tens of millions of RMB. This issuance will bring hashrate assets on-chain in the form of RWA, and regulatory filings have been completed for the relevant assets. Oride stated that this move aims to promote the integration of hashrate assets with blockchain technology, providing the industry with new asset management and circulation methods.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.