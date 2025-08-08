Oride completes the first phase of RWA issuance Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 19:18 Share

PANews reported on August 8th that Oride announced the successful completion of its first issuance of hashrate RWA (Real World Asset), representing tens of millions of RMB. This issuance will bring hashrate assets on-chain in the form of RWA, and regulatory filings have been completed for the relevant assets. Oride stated that this move aims to promote the integration of hashrate assets with blockchain technology, providing the industry with new asset management and circulation methods.

