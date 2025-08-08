Ethereum's daily transaction volume hit a new high of 1.74 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 20:16 Share

PANews reported on August 8th that according to The Block, Ethereum's daily transaction volume exceeded 1.74 million on August 5th, a record high, surpassing the 2021 peak. The total monthly transaction volume in July reached 46.67 million, and the number of active addresses rose to 683,500. This growth was driven by the increase in the Ethereum block gas limit to 45 million, with stablecoins and ETH treasury strategies being the primary drivers. Presto Research analysts stated that increased DeFi activity and demand for yield-generating strategies drove on-chain transactions. Kronos Research's CIO noted that advancing US regulation and institutional capital inflows also fueled Ethereum's popularity. The total value of public corporate ETH holdings has exceeded $7.5 billion.