Jinyong Investment disclosed that it currently holds 527.2 Ethereum, with an average cost of $3,714.91. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 19:37

PANews reported on August 8 that Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) announced that as of the date of this announcement, the group held 527.2048 Ethereum, with a total cost of approximately US$1.9585 million, and the average cost of a single Ethereum was US$3,714.91.