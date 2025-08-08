ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The order dubbed ‘401k crypto Trump’ have raised the crypto market by 2.7%, as the bill would allow retirement accounts to invest in digital assets alongside other types such as real estate and private equity. On August 7, President Donald…The order dubbed ‘401k crypto Trump’ have raised the crypto market by 2.7%, as the bill would allow retirement accounts to invest in digital assets alongside other types such as real estate and private equity. On August 7, President Donald…

401k crypto Trump: Here’s what Trump executive orders has in store for crypto

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/08 20:13
RealLink
REAL$0.07817-1.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.448-2.50%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1075+1.89%

The order dubbed ‘401k crypto Trump’ have raised the crypto market by 2.7%, as the bill would allow retirement accounts to invest in digital assets alongside other types such as real estate and private equity.

Summary
  • 401k crypto Trump’ has allowed for cryptocurrency and other digital assets to be added to American retirement accounts.
  • President Trump’s executive order could unlock part of the nearly $9 trillion invested by U.S. citizens, injecting long-term capital into the market
  • Although the order is still fresh, the executive order managed to boost the overall crypto market cap by 2.7%

On August 7, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would make it possible for alternative assets such as private equity, cryptocurrency and real estate to be included in the standard 401(k) retirement account.

A 401(k) retirement account is a tax-advantaged retirement savings plan offered by employers in the United States. Usually, employees can choose to have a portion of their paycheck automatically deposited into the account. This money is then invested into things like mutual funds, stocks, or bonds.

With the new Trump executive orders, employees are now allowed to choose to invest their retirement funds into cryptocurrency and other alternative assets like private equity and real estate. The executive order is designed to make it easier for American citizens to put their pension funds into crypto instead of just stocks and bonds.

“My Administration will relieve the regulatory burdens and litigation risk that impede American workers’ retirement accounts from achieving the competitive returns and asset diversification necessary to secure a dignified, comfortable retirement,” said Trump in the order now dubbed “401k crypto Trump” in search terms online.

The order directed the Securities and Exchange Commission, Labor Department and Treasury to update their rules to give investors access to add alternative assets into their pension fund portfolios.

The regulatory move opens the door to a large pool of capital that could be injected into the crypto market. According to data from the Investment Company Institute, in the third quarter of 2024, U.S. citizens had a total of nearly $9 trillion invested into their 401(k)s.

Large-scale inflows from retirement accounts would bring substantial long-term capital, improving liquidity across major cryptocurrencies. This could lead to a more stable crypto market and more capital gains coming in from people investing their pension funds into crypto.

Not only that, inclusion of crypto in retirement portfolios would legitimize digital assets in the eyes of the public and traditional finance. This institutional recognition could accelerate mainstream adoption, encouraging more financial advisors and pension funds to allocate portions of their fund into crypto.

401k crypto Trump’s impact on the crypto market

The overall market cap for the crypto market rose by 2.6% following '401k crypto Trump' | Source: CoinGecko

Although news of Trump’s executive order is still very fresh, it has already imbued a newfound confidence from traders in the crypto market. Shortly after the news began trending, with people frantically searching ‘401k crypto Trump,’ the overall crypto market cap rose by 2.7%.

The market cap, boosted by recent gains from major tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), has reached nearly $4 trillion in just the span of a few hours.

At press time, Bitcoin alone has seen a 1.7% leap. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap reached a daily peak of $117,596, bringing it closer to its $120,000 milestone. It is currently trading hands at $116,549, just 4.3% from its all-time high of $122,838.

On the other hand, Ethereum has seen major gains as well. The “401k crypto Trump” has given a boost to the token, as it has been rising by 4.7% in the past 24 hours of trading and 3.1% in the past hour alone. Its market cap has also enjoyed a surge of 4.62%, increasing to $38.4 billion.

At the moment, ETH is trading at $3,896, having reached a daily peak of $3,952 as it nears the $4,000 ceiling.

Meanwhile, XRP has received an 11.41% boost from the Trump executive orders. The token is currently trading at $3.34, just 3 cents shy of its daily high. In the past week, the token has seen an increase of 12%.

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Market Opportunity
RealLink Logo
RealLink Price(REAL)
$0.07817
$0.07817$0.07817
-1.66%
USD
RealLink (REAL) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas

Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas

The post Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CES 2026 Unveils Stunning AI Revolution: Nvidia
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 08:17
Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin whale wallets added $300M in August as meme coin frenzy grows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem with supply scarcity and investor hype.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:00

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

MicroStrategy Secures Its Place In The MSCI Index

Strategic Shift Halts ETH/DAI, FLOW/USDT, And MANA/ETH Pairs

Quick Reads

More

114514 (114514) Real-Time Price and Market Analysis

114514 (114514) ATH Price History: Record Highs & Insights

114514 (114514) 90-Day Price Change: Comprehensive Market Review

114514 (114514) Price Updates: Latest Market Movements

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,581.66
$92,581.66$92,581.66

-1.14%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,250.34
$3,250.34$3,250.34

-0.67%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2714
$2.2714$2.2714

-3.32%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.00
$139.00$139.00

-1.83%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14767
$0.14767$0.14767

-1.55%