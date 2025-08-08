Sam Altman: OpenAI uses more synthetic data to train GPT-5 Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 20:20 Share

PANews reported on August 8 that OpenAI founder Sam Altman: OpenAI used more synthetic data to train GPT-5.

