Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership

Runner Bot is now available to all users with Incrypted Plus subscription.

It is an analytical tool for selecting promising projects.

Our community members can use it for free.

Incrypted Cryptomedia has partnered with the team of Runner Bot, an analytics tool on the Solana network. Incrypted Plus subscribers can already test its features completely free of charge.

Runner Bot offers traders many benefits, including:

detailed analytics on tokens in the Solana network. To get information, all you need to do is to send a request in the form of its contract;

trading signals on those meme coins that the bot considers promising;

updates on already launched projects, for example, when a certain price level is reached;

trading through the interface, which allows you to react to signals faster, and much more.

Runner Bot is a tool aimed at simplifying trading decisions. It allows you to automate and systematize the collection of information, as well as simplify the processing of signals.

The tool is useful primarily for analyzing tokens, mainly meme coins. It can provide detailed analytics on:

price, trading volume, number of transactions and “age” of the asset;

the structure of portfolios of the top 30 largest token holders;

a database of addresses of opinion leaders, experts, influencers;

information about the developer of a particular project, including its previous releases, their market performance, etc.

In addition to Runner Bot, the project ecosystem also includes the Runner Signals Channels solution. This tool allows analyzing thousands of memcoins on pump.fun and letsbonk.fun platforms, selecting those that have the potential for significant growth in the future.

Runner Signals Channels monitors and parses assets in detail before and after migration to an exchange, cutting off up to 90% of suspicious projects based on behavioral factors and their distribution.

You can read more about the project on the GitBook portal. It should be noted that members of the MEMEcrypted community have already had the opportunity to see the effectiveness of these services. Some of the cases show an increase of thousands of percent.

Note that Runner Bot is available for free to Incrypted Plus subscribers. This is a closed community where we share exclusive guides, insights and materials on various topics.

If you want to become a part of this community, we recommend subscribing to the Waiting Room channel. Its members will be the first to know about the new set, as well as get access to some previously closed content.