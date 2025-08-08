Apple Intelligence will be upgraded to support the GPT-5 model next month Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 20:14 Share

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to 9to5Mac, OpenAI released its latest GPT-5 model today. Apple Intelligence will integrate the model with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26 system updates. Users can choose to access ChatGPT through Siri, writing tools, and visual intelligence features, supporting text and image generation and camera recognition. Apple stated that relevant privacy protection measures include hiding IP addresses and not saving request content. If users connect to an OpenAI account, the OpenAI data policy will apply. The new version will also open the basic model to developers and add new features such as real-time translation and visual intelligence.