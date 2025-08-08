Elon Musk announces that Grok, the AI chatbot for X platform, will introduce advertising Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 21:27 Share

PANews reported on August 8th that according to foreign media reports, Elon Musk announced during a livestream that the X platform (formerly Twitter) plans to introduce advertising within the responses of its AI chatbot, Grok. Musk stated that this move aims to boost X's advertising business and help defray high GPU costs. In the future, marketers will be able to pay for ads to appear within Grok's suggested content, offering relevant solutions to user questions. Furthermore, Musk plans to leverage technology from his AI startup, xAI, to enhance the social platform's ad targeting capabilities.

Market Opportunity GROK Price (GROK) $0.0007943 $0.0007943 $0.0007943 -4.57% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD GROK (GROK) Live Price Chart Buy GROK Now