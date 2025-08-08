Streamex Unleashes Gold-Tokenization Strategy Poised to Shake Global Markets and Redefine NASDAQ

This content is provided by a sponsor.



New York, USA, August 8th, 2025, Chainwire.

Streamex Exchange Corporation, a gold-tokenization platform integrating physical bullion into the digital economy, announced today its plan to integrate the stability of physical gold into the digital economy, introducing a regulated, blockchain-based asset designed to be programmable, liquid, and borderless.

The company’s leadership combines financial market strategy and mining industry expertise. Henry McPhee, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, oversees the platform’s macro-financial direction, while Morgan Lekstrom, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder, brings more than two decades of international mining experience. Together, their combined backgrounds in Wall Street strategy, global mining operations, and blockchain infrastructure provide Streamex with a foundation for advancing its gold-tokenization initiative.

Henry McPhee – The Strategist Behind the Vision

McPhee has established a reputation for anticipating macroeconomic turning points and building compliant, investor-ready platforms to address them. Under his leadership, Streamex has:

Secured over $1.1 billion in financing commitments to build its gold-backed digital currency platform.

Executed a strategic merger with BioSig Technologies, shifting the NASDAQ-listed company from biotech to digital asset infrastructure.

Acquired a FINRA- and SEC-registered broker-dealer to ensure full regulatory compliance for issuance, trading, and custody of tokenized assets.

“Henry is building the foundation for a parallel financial system,” noted one market analyst. “It’s gold’s return to center stage, but in a way that will integrate seamlessly into both existing financial networks and emerging digital economies.”

Morgan Lekstrom – Mining Expertise Driving Digital Gold

Mr. Lekstrom brings over 20 years of mining industry experience spanning executive leadership, project development, operations, and engineering. He has a proven track record of delivering growth and transformation, most recently building NexGold Mining Corp. into a near-term Canadian gold producer with a clear path to constructing two new Canadian gold mines.

This was achieved through strategic deleveraging, debt restructuring, and a new corporate direction that included multiple back-to-back mergers and acquisitions, first of Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd., then Treasury Metals Inc., and later Signal Gold Inc. in 2024.

His career also includes senior technical and leadership roles at major international projects:

Contributing to operations at Freeport McMoran’s Grasberg site in Indonesia.

Supporting engineering and development at Rio Tinto’s Oyu Tolgoi Project in Mongolia.

Leading redevelopment efforts for an underground mine in Ghana, West Africa, with Golden Star Resources.

Serving as Engineering Manager at Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. in Canada.

Mr. Lekstrom’s breadth of experience across continents and mining methods ensures Streamex’s gold-backed tokens are supported by robust sourcing, operational integrity, and industry best practices.

Advancing a New Monetary Instrument

Streamex’s gold-tokenization platform is designed to offer a programmable, liquid, and borderless store of value, backed by audited, vault-held physical gold. Tokens are fractionalized, instantly transferable, and built to integrate seamlessly with both decentralized finance (DeFi) networks and traditional financial markets.

“This is more than a technology initiative, it is a shift in how gold can participate in global capital flows,” said Henry McPhee, Co-Founder and CEO of Streamex. “Morgan’s depth of mining expertise strengthens our ability to connect physical reserves with the transparency, efficiency, and accessibility of blockchain technology.”

By securing a NASDAQ listing, Streamex operates under established U.S. regulatory oversight, positioning itself uniquely among tokenization initiatives. This structure provides institutional investors with a compliant pathway to engage in real-world asset tokenization, while reinforcing market confidence.

Why the Timing Matters

Global macroeconomic conditions, marked by inflationary pressures, currency volatility, and increasing demand for stable, asset-backed digital instruments, create a fertile environment for gold-based tokenization. Streamex’s model addresses these conditions by delivering a compliant, scalable bridge between commodity markets and the blockchain economy.

About Streamex

Streamex Exchange Corporation is a real-world asset tokenization company specializing in commodities. The company’s infrastructure supports the issuance, trading, and settlement of blockchain-based assets backed by physical reserves, beginning with gold. Led by a team of seasoned executives from the financial, commodities, and blockchain industries, Streamex’s mission is to bring commodity markets on-chain, enhancing liquidity, accessibility, and transparency for investors and institutions worldwide.

