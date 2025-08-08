Coinbase announces the launch of DEX trading, unlocking millions of on-chain assets

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to the official Coinbase blog, Coinbase has launched a decentralized exchange (DEX) feature within its app, allowing US users (excluding New York State) to directly trade millions of on-chain assets on the Coinbase network. Users can trade using their Coinbase balances or USDC through an integrated self-custodial wallet. The platform automatically screens major DEXs (such as Aerodrome and Uniswap) for the best prices and blocks assets identified as malicious or fraudulent. Coinbase plans to support more networks, including Solana, and gradually expand to global markets.
