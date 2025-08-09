Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Backs Crypto in 401(K) Accounts, and SEC Embraces Liquid Staking

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
This week marked further progress in the U.S. crypto regulation environment, with President Donald Trump’s administration making moves in favor of digital assets and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clarifying the legality of liquid staking products. Trump Pushes for Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Accounts President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that could reshape the future of American retirement savings. The directive urges regulators to identify and remove barriers preventing employers from offering alternative assets—such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate—in workplace retirement plans known as 401(k)s. The move is part of a broader agenda to diversify investment options for American savers, especially amid inflation concerns and dissatisfaction with traditional pension plans. While the order doesn’t immediately change existing rules, it instructs regulatory bodies, including the Department of Labor and the Treasury, to re-evaluate current restrictions and recommend reforms. By targeting 401(k) limitations, Trump is pushing crypto regulation into mainstream financial planning. If fully implemented, the policy could allow millions of Americans to allocate retirement funds to Bitcoin and other digital assets through regulated channels, effectively legitimizing crypto as a long-term wealth vehicle. Pro-Crypto Economist Stephen Miran Nominated to Fed Board Alongside the retirement reform, Trump announced the nomination of economist Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran, who currently serves as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, is widely viewed as supportive of digital assets and financial innovation. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, stating that Miran will fill the seat vacated by Adriana Kugler, a Biden appointee who recently resigned. Although Miran’s term will run only through January 2026, the decision is being interpreted by analysts as a sign of continuity in Trump’s evolving pro-crypto stance. The news coincided with Bitcoin’s rise back above $117,000—a symbolic reminder of the strong link between crypto markets and policy developments. With Miran on the Fed Board, crypto-friendly monetary policy views could find firmer footing at the U.S. central bank. Association Hails Trump’s Exec Orders as ‘Historic Shift’ Trump’s twin executive orders also drew praise from crypto industry leaders. Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association, called the actions “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.” The second order, signed alongside the 401(k) directive, seeks to end the controversial practice of “debanking”—where financial institutions deny services to lawful crypto firms based on perceived reputational risk. The order penalizes banks that discriminate against crypto clients without due cause, a move that could ease operational burdens for blockchain startups and exchanges. Mersinger stated that the executive orders are not only pro-business but also reinforce consumer rights. “Allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their retirement accounts expands consumer choice and empowers individuals to responsibly build wealth,” she said. SEC Clarifies Liquid Staking Is Not a Securities Transaction While the executive branch took the spotlight this week, the SEC also made waves by clarifying its stance on liquid staking, a long-awaited issue for the DeFi sector amid crypto regulation concerns. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 In a statement released Tuesday, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance explained that certain types of liquid staking models, particularly those involving receipt tokens like Lido’s stETH, do not qualify as securities. This means platforms can offer these services without registering them under securities law, easing fears of regulatory crackdowns. Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, welcomed the move, noting that the SEC appears to be maturing in its understanding of crypto mechanics. “At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” he said. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.” The guidance is expected to boost institutional confidence in liquid staking and may pave the way for regulated DeFi investment products in the U.S. market. SEC Chair Vows to Keep Crypto Development on U.S. Soil Rounding out the week’s crypto regulation developments, newly appointed SEC Chair Paul Atkins reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring crypto innovation happens in the United States. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 In remarks delivered at the America First Policy Institute and later posted on his official X account, Atkins said the SEC under his leadership will be “proactive, not reactive” in building a crypto-friendly regulatory environment. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” he said, framing the agency’s future agenda as a bid to reclaim U.S. leadership in digital finance. Atkins’ comments build on a broader shift in tone at the SEC, where officials appear increasingly open to working with the crypto industry rather than policing it through enforcement alone. From Washington to Wall Street, this week shows a growing political will to integrate digital assets into the mainstream financial system. Trump’s executive orders, along with regulatory signs from the SEC, suggest a more constructive environment for both crypto firms and investors heading into the second half of 2025.This week marked further progress in the U.S. crypto regulation environment, with President Donald Trump’s administration making moves in favor of digital assets and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clarifying the legality of liquid staking products. Trump Pushes for Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Accounts President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that could reshape the future of American retirement savings. The directive urges regulators to identify and remove barriers preventing employers from offering alternative assets—such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate—in workplace retirement plans known as 401(k)s. The move is part of a broader agenda to diversify investment options for American savers, especially amid inflation concerns and dissatisfaction with traditional pension plans. While the order doesn’t immediately change existing rules, it instructs regulatory bodies, including the Department of Labor and the Treasury, to re-evaluate current restrictions and recommend reforms. By targeting 401(k) limitations, Trump is pushing crypto regulation into mainstream financial planning. If fully implemented, the policy could allow millions of Americans to allocate retirement funds to Bitcoin and other digital assets through regulated channels, effectively legitimizing crypto as a long-term wealth vehicle. Pro-Crypto Economist Stephen Miran Nominated to Fed Board Alongside the retirement reform, Trump announced the nomination of economist Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran, who currently serves as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, is widely viewed as supportive of digital assets and financial innovation. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, stating that Miran will fill the seat vacated by Adriana Kugler, a Biden appointee who recently resigned. Although Miran’s term will run only through January 2026, the decision is being interpreted by analysts as a sign of continuity in Trump’s evolving pro-crypto stance. The news coincided with Bitcoin’s rise back above $117,000—a symbolic reminder of the strong link between crypto markets and policy developments. With Miran on the Fed Board, crypto-friendly monetary policy views could find firmer footing at the U.S. central bank. Association Hails Trump’s Exec Orders as ‘Historic Shift’ Trump’s twin executive orders also drew praise from crypto industry leaders. Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association, called the actions “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.” The second order, signed alongside the 401(k) directive, seeks to end the controversial practice of “debanking”—where financial institutions deny services to lawful crypto firms based on perceived reputational risk. The order penalizes banks that discriminate against crypto clients without due cause, a move that could ease operational burdens for blockchain startups and exchanges. Mersinger stated that the executive orders are not only pro-business but also reinforce consumer rights. “Allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their retirement accounts expands consumer choice and empowers individuals to responsibly build wealth,” she said. SEC Clarifies Liquid Staking Is Not a Securities Transaction While the executive branch took the spotlight this week, the SEC also made waves by clarifying its stance on liquid staking, a long-awaited issue for the DeFi sector amid crypto regulation concerns. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 In a statement released Tuesday, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance explained that certain types of liquid staking models, particularly those involving receipt tokens like Lido’s stETH, do not qualify as securities. This means platforms can offer these services without registering them under securities law, easing fears of regulatory crackdowns. Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, welcomed the move, noting that the SEC appears to be maturing in its understanding of crypto mechanics. “At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” he said. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.” The guidance is expected to boost institutional confidence in liquid staking and may pave the way for regulated DeFi investment products in the U.S. market. SEC Chair Vows to Keep Crypto Development on U.S. Soil Rounding out the week’s crypto regulation developments, newly appointed SEC Chair Paul Atkins reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring crypto innovation happens in the United States. United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) head Paul Atkins doubled down on his commitment to ensuring the next wave of “financial innovation” happens on American soil in an August 4 X post.Paul Atkins Reaffirms U.S. Commitmen… https://t.co/YFYyHDJze2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 In remarks delivered at the America First Policy Institute and later posted on his official X account, Atkins said the SEC under his leadership will be “proactive, not reactive” in building a crypto-friendly regulatory environment. “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” he said, framing the agency’s future agenda as a bid to reclaim U.S. leadership in digital finance. Atkins’ comments build on a broader shift in tone at the SEC, where officials appear increasingly open to working with the crypto industry rather than policing it through enforcement alone. From Washington to Wall Street, this week shows a growing political will to integrate digital assets into the mainstream financial system. Trump’s executive orders, along with regulatory signs from the SEC, suggest a more constructive environment for both crypto firms and investors heading into the second half of 2025.

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Backs Crypto in 401(K) Accounts, and SEC Embraces Liquid Staking

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/09 03:03
Sidekick
K$0.00463+0.21%
Threshold
T$0.009474+1.26%
Waves
WAVES$0.7197+0.51%
CreatorBid
BID$0.03055+0.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.476-1.56%

This week marked further progress in the U.S. crypto regulation environment, with President Donald Trump’s administration making moves in favor of digital assets and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) clarifying the legality of liquid staking products.

Trump Pushes for Crypto in 401(k) Retirement Accounts

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that could reshape the future of American retirement savings. The directive urges regulators to identify and remove barriers preventing employers from offering alternative assets—such as cryptocurrencies, private equity, and real estate—in workplace retirement plans known as 401(k)s.

The move is part of a broader agenda to diversify investment options for American savers, especially amid inflation concerns and dissatisfaction with traditional pension plans.

While the order doesn’t immediately change existing rules, it instructs regulatory bodies, including the Department of Labor and the Treasury, to re-evaluate current restrictions and recommend reforms.

By targeting 401(k) limitations, Trump is pushing crypto regulation into mainstream financial planning. If fully implemented, the policy could allow millions of Americans to allocate retirement funds to Bitcoin and other digital assets through regulated channels, effectively legitimizing crypto as a long-term wealth vehicle.

Pro-Crypto Economist Stephen Miran Nominated to Fed Board

Alongside the retirement reform, Trump announced the nomination of economist Stephen Miran to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran, who currently serves as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, is widely viewed as supportive of digital assets and financial innovation.

Trump made the announcement via Truth Social, stating that Miran will fill the seat vacated by Adriana Kugler, a Biden appointee who recently resigned.

Although Miran’s term will run only through January 2026, the decision is being interpreted by analysts as a sign of continuity in Trump’s evolving pro-crypto stance.

The news coincided with Bitcoin’s rise back above $117,000—a symbolic reminder of the strong link between crypto markets and policy developments. With Miran on the Fed Board, crypto-friendly monetary policy views could find firmer footing at the U.S. central bank.

Association Hails Trump’s Exec Orders as ‘Historic Shift’

Trump’s twin executive orders also drew praise from crypto industry leaders. Summer Mersinger, CEO of the Blockchain Association, called the actions “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.”

The second order, signed alongside the 401(k) directive, seeks to end the controversial practice of “debanking”—where financial institutions deny services to lawful crypto firms based on perceived reputational risk. The order penalizes banks that discriminate against crypto clients without due cause, a move that could ease operational burdens for blockchain startups and exchanges.

Mersinger stated that the executive orders are not only pro-business but also reinforce consumer rights.

“Allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their retirement accounts expands consumer choice and empowers individuals to responsibly build wealth,” she said.

SEC Clarifies Liquid Staking Is Not a Securities Transaction

While the executive branch took the spotlight this week, the SEC also made waves by clarifying its stance on liquid staking, a long-awaited issue for the DeFi sector amid crypto regulation concerns.

In a statement released Tuesday, the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance explained that certain types of liquid staking models, particularly those involving receipt tokens like Lido’s stETH, do not qualify as securities. This means platforms can offer these services without registering them under securities law, easing fears of regulatory crackdowns.

Jason Gottlieb, a partner at Morrison Cohen, welcomed the move, noting that the SEC appears to be maturing in its understanding of crypto mechanics.

“At heart, a liquid staking token is just a receipt on a token,” he said. “With the SEC now correctly taking the position that cryptocurrency tokens themselves are not securities, it makes sense that a receipt for a token is not a receipt for a security.”

The guidance is expected to boost institutional confidence in liquid staking and may pave the way for regulated DeFi investment products in the U.S. market.

SEC Chair Vows to Keep Crypto Development on U.S. Soil

Rounding out the week’s crypto regulation developments, newly appointed SEC Chair Paul Atkins reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring crypto innovation happens in the United States.

In remarks delivered at the America First Policy Institute and later posted on his official X account, Atkins said the SEC under his leadership will be “proactive, not reactive” in building a crypto-friendly regulatory environment.

“The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” he said, framing the agency’s future agenda as a bid to reclaim U.S. leadership in digital finance.

Atkins’ comments build on a broader shift in tone at the SEC, where officials appear increasingly open to working with the crypto industry rather than policing it through enforcement alone.

From Washington to Wall Street, this week shows a growing political will to integrate digital assets into the mainstream financial system. Trump’s executive orders, along with regulatory signs from the SEC, suggest a more constructive environment for both crypto firms and investors heading into the second half of 2025.

Market Opportunity
Sidekick Logo
Sidekick Price(K)
$0.00463
$0.00463$0.00463
+2.56%
USD
Sidekick (K) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

The post Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-revives-sth-profit-margins/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:33
SharpLink earned 438 ETH in staking rewards last week, bringing its total to over 10,000 ETH.

SharpLink earned 438 ETH in staking rewards last week, bringing its total to over 10,000 ETH.

PANews reported on January 7th that SharpLink (SBET) disclosed that it earned 438 ETH through Ethereum staking last week, equivalent to approximately $1.4 million
Share
PANews2026/01/07 09:13
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07

Trending News

More

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

SharpLink earned 438 ETH in staking rewards last week, bringing its total to over 10,000 ETH.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Nvidia CEO: Explosive AI Compute Demand Could Squeeze GPU Supply—Implications for Crypto Miners

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Quick Reads

More

114514 (114514) Price Performance: Short- and Long-Term Analysis

114514 (114514) Price in USD: Latest Market Data & Live Chart

114514 (114514) Price Analysis Report

114514 Futures Trading: Risks and Rewards

114514 (114514) Year-to-Date (YTD) Price Change: Market Overview

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$93,006.45
$93,006.45$93,006.45

-0.68%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,274.30
$3,274.30$3,274.30

+0.06%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2775
$2.2775$2.2775

-3.06%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.05
$140.05$140.05

-1.09%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14871
$0.14871$0.14871

-0.86%