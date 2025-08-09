ExchangeDEX+
WNBA Games Disrupted by Meme Coin Crypto Protest Over ‘Toxic’ Culture

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/09 05:16

A crypto memecoin group has taken responsibility for throwing sex toys onto the court at multiple WNBA games over the past week, a new report from USA Today claims.

Crypto Memecoin Collective Behind WNBA Sex Toy Incidents

According to the August 8 report, an anonymous spokesperson for the memecoin collective—identified only by the X account @Daldo_Raine—told the outlet that the intention behind the stunts is to protest the crypto sector’s “toxic” environment.

The report notes that the group created Green Dildo Coin as a joke last month, as small players in the crypto industry continue to face headwinds from bad actors in the digital assets space.

The coin launched on July 28, just one day before the first incident occurred at an Atlanta Dream game at Georgia’s Gateway Center Arena on July 29.

Two people have been arrested for throwing sex toys onto WNBA courts. Still, the group’s spokesperson told USA Today that their goal is not to disrespect or degrade female athletes.

Sex Toy Stunts Face Backlash

The incidents have sparked renewed discourse around the perception of women’s sports and the treatment of female athletes, particularly in the WNBA.

“These women are still the subject of an occasional punchline,” The Athletic’s women’s basketball managing editor Shannon Ryan wrote in an August 7 article. “While players are negotiating for higher salaries, they’re still fighting for their reputations to be respected as elite professional athletes.”

“They have now had to be graceful and coolly navigate being unfairly thrust into an obscene moment,” she added.

“Everyone’s trying to make sure the W’s not a joke and it’s taken seriously, and then that happens,” WNBA player Sophie Cunningham said on a recent episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast. “I’m like, how are we ever going to get taken seriously?”

